Fender opens its Mod Shop custom guitar builder to countries outside the US for the first time

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Customers in three other countries can now build a Fender guitar or bass entirely sculpted to their needs

Since it first opened in 2016, the Fender Mod Shop has become an increasingly popular place for players to build, in a way, their own signature electric guitar or bass guitar.

Now, for the first time, the Fender Mod Shop has opened its digital doors to customers outside the United States. 

Players in the United Kingdom, Germany and France can now make – from one of over 70,000 possible configurations – a guitar or bass entirely sculpted to their needs.

Unfinished guitars at Fender's Mod Shop
Mod Shop customers start their builds with one of a number of base models – a Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Jaguar, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass are among the choices, with the company's American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, Tele and Strat styles also selectable.

Once they've chosen their base model, shoppers can select the body, fingerboard materials, pickups, pickguard material and color, bridge, neck shape, tuning machines, and strings.

From there, there are a multitude of available finishes, including Ocean Turquoise, 3-Colour Sunburst, Daphne Blue, Dakota Red, Shell Pink, Olympic White, and Mystic Seafoam Green. 

Though countless options across the board remain, it does bear mentioning that the Mod Shop also announced this week that roasted maple necks and Pure Vintage pickups would be removed as options from the store going forward.

A technician works on a guitar at Fender's Mod Shop
“Demand for Fender Mod Shop guitars has consistently grown since we launched the program in the US six years ago, and jumped 30 percent year-on-year in 2021," Fender CEO Andy Mooney said in a statement. 

"Increased demand for customization, however, is a global trend, so making our Mod Shop experience available to more players around the world is an important next step for Fender. The Fender Mod Shop gives players the chance to own something truly unique and personal, originating from our legendary Corona factory.”

For more info on the Fender Mod Shop, visit the store's website (opens in new tab).

