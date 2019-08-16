Fender pays tribute to Woodstock with Jimi Hendrix ‘Izabella’ Stratocaster

Fender is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a recreation of the Stratocaster electric guitar Jimi Hendrix played on the festival’s hallowed stage, the Custom Shop Limited Edition ‘Izabella’ Stratocaster.

Hendrix’s original ‘Izabella’ was a 1968 model with ‘big’ Strat headstock purchased at Manny’s Music in New York City. This recreation aims to recapture all the features of the original, with an Olympic White alder body, three-ply Parchment pickguard and flatsawn maple ’60s C-shaped neck.

Elsewhere, there’s a 6-saddle American Vintage synchronized tremolo, and three custom hand-wound ’69 single-coil Strat pickups.

As well as replicating the wear and tear that Hendrix’s Star Spangled Banner Strat endured, the Custom Shop has also utilised Closet Classic hardware and Vintage White control knobs.

Each guitar comes with a deluxe hardshell case, custom strap, custom headband (yes!), coiled cable, commemorative booklet and a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Fender Custom Shop Limited Edition ‘Izabella’ Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster is available now for $6,900/£6,459 - just 250 models will be produced.

Of course, if you can’t stump up the cash for this highly limited model, you can get a more generic replica of Jimi’s Strats for much less.