Get better faster for only $3.13 per month with Fender Play’s biggest ever discount

It’s around this time of year we all start thinking about New Year’s resolutions, and for a lot of musicians it’s all about getting better at your chosen instrument, be that guitar, bass or ukulele. One of the easiest ways to meet your personal playing goals head-on is with a dedicated online learning platform. Fender just made that super affordable by offering a massive 75% off its top-rated Fender Play platform for a very limited time. Simply hit the link and add the code holiday75 at checkout.

This offer only runs until 11 December and will save you a huge $112.49 off the usual $149.99 one-year subscription price. With this 75% discount you’ll pay just $37.50 for the full year, which works out at just $3.13 per month, compared to $12.50 per month at full price. As an added bonus you get 10% off gear from the Fender store (where they are currently running their huge 8 Days Of Deals sale ) for the full duration of your subscription.

There’s a reason we rate Fender Play as our top online guitar lessons platform – particularly if you’re a beginner to intermediate player – and you can dive deeper into our thoughts in our full Fender Play review .

Fender Play Xmas deal: Save a huge 75%

Fender is offering its biggest discount ever at 75% off an annual subscription, dropping the price from $149.99 to just $37.50 for the whole year – that's only $3.13 per month. Just add the code holiday75 at checkout to see your discount. You’ll also get 10% off gear purchases at the Fender shop.

With Fender Play you get everything from step-by-step lessons for total beginners and bespoke lesson plans, to song lessons covering tracks by contemporary artists like Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish, to heavy hitters like Pantera and Nirvana through to classic rock numbers from The Beatles and The Stones, back to Elvis Presley. There’s thousands more to work through. Put it this way, you’re not going to be short of inspiring material to keep you playing, especially at this price.

Fender Play also includes fun features such as the Chord Challenge, which will make sure you develop key skills like quick, tidy chord changes without getting bored. You also get access to the Fender Play community, which is full of players on a similar journey, and a great place to get – and give – advice and tips!

Whether you have 5 minutes or two hours, the range and volume of content aimed at every level of player means you'll be able to learn something new every single day.

Looking for more inspiration? Check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts for guitar players.