Fender finally adds Candy Apple Red and Sea Foam Green to its Player Series lineup, unveils left-handed and Fiesta Red Player Plus models

Fender has updated both its Player Series and Player Plus Series of electric guitars and bass guitars for 2023 by unveiling new-look and left-handed models.

Specifically, the Big F will be adding its classic Candy Apple Red colorway across its Player Series Stratocaster, Stratocaster HSS, Telecaster, Jaguar, Jazzmaster, Jaguar Bass and Jazz Bass models.

For a select few six-strings, Fender will also draft in its immensely popular Sea Foam Green finish, which will be found on the company’s Player Stratocaster – both its SSS and HSS iterations – as well as the Player Jaguar Bass and Jazz Bass.

Elsewhere in the drop, Fender has updated the aesthetics of its more refined Player Plus series instruments, unveiling Sienna Sunburst and Fiesta Red finishes across its Meteora, Precision Bass, Jazz Bass, Nashville Telecaster and Stratocaster offerings.

To complete the 2023 Fender lineup, two new left-handed Player Plus models – the Player Plus Strat and Precision Bass – will also be added to the company’s catalog.

Each of the following Player and Player Plus models will be available in spring 2023.

Image 1 of 4 Fender Player Stratocaster in Candy Apple Red (Image credit: Fender) Fender Player Stratocaster HSS in Candy Apple Red (Image credit: Fender) Fender Player Jazzmaster in Candy Apple Red (Image credit: Fender) Fender Player Jaguar Bass in Candy Apple Red (Image credit: Fender)

While it’s by no means the biggest or most imaginative drop from Fender in recent times, it’s certainly a welcome one, and one that visually strengthens two of its most popular and best-performing guitar collections.

Not only that, it gives southpaw shredders and leftie low-end players an in-road to the Player Plus lineup for the first time since it arrived back in 2021.

To break things down further, each new-look Player Series model will retain its usual spec sheet, meaning both the Candy Apple Red and Sea Foam Green Strat and Strat HSS will arrive with modern C maple necks, 22 medium jumbo frets and a 9.5” fretboard radius.

Contrasting specs between the two variants include pickups – naturally, one has a bridge humbucker – and fretboard wood. While the regular Candy Apple Red and Sea Foam Green Strats have maple and pau ferro 'boards, respectively, the Strat HSS offers the reverse: the Candy Apple Red model flashes pau ferro, the Sea Foam Green one offers maple.

Despite our best efforts, there are currently no official images of the Player Sea Foam Green Strat, but a quick glance at the existing limited-edition, SSS-configured Player model below – which we've edited to give an idea of what the guitar will eventually look like with a pau ferro fingerboard – will give you an idea of what to expect from the 2023 standard-run version.

What the upcoming Fender Player Stratocaster in Sea Foam Green will likely look like when official pics finally roll in… (Image credit: Fender)

Fretboard woods also vary on the rest of the Candy Apple Red electrics. Specifically, the Telecaster has a maple fingerboard, while the Jaguar and Jazzmaster instead flash pau ferro alternatives.

Again, aside from the fresh lick of paint, each of the above models remain true to their own unique Player Series DNA, meaning Player Series single-coils and humbuckers, modern C maple necks and 9.5” radius fretboards can be found across the board.

Finally, in the Player range’s bass department, the Jaguar Bass will be available in Candy Apple Red with a pau ferro fretboard and Sea Foam Green with a maple fretboard, while the Jazz Bass sticks to pau ferro for both of those new finishes.

Image 1 of 4 Fender Player Plus Stratocasters LH in Tequila Sunrise (Image credit: Fender) Fender Player Plus Stratocasters LH in Three-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender) Fender Player Plus Precision Bass LH in Belair Blue (Image credit: Fender) Fender Player Plus Precision Bass LH in Three-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

Moving into the Player Plus pool, the new left-handed Stratocaster will arrive in Three-Color Sunburst, Olympic Pearl and Tequila Sunrise finishes, and with all the features of its right-handed sibling.

It will be joined by a left-handed Player Plus Precision Bass, which has been previewed in Belair Blue, Three-Color Sunburst and Olympic Pearl.

Right-handed Player Plus models have also been treated to some suave new visuals thanks to the addition of Sienna Sunburst and Fiesta Red to the ranks.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Fender)

While Sienna Sunrise is exclusive to the regular Strat, Nashville Telecaster and Jazz Bass models, the Meteora, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass V boast the Fiesta Red option.

For more info about the upcoming releases, head over to Fender (opens in new tab).