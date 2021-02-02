Fender recreates Chrissie Hynde's '65 Telecaster with new Road Worn signature model

As it celebrates its 75th anniversary, Fender has announced a cornucopia of new guitars – both acoustic and electric – for 2021. Along with its brand-new P-90-equipped, Mexican-made Noventa Series and slew of new Squier Contemporary models, its lineup of signature guitars has expanded, with the addition of Jason Isbell and Chrissie Hynde Telecasters and a Ben Gibbard Mustang, to name a few.

Today marks the official release of Chrissie Hynde's signature Telecaster, a faithful recreation of the Ice Blue Metallic '65 Fender Tele the Pretenders leader bought in New York City almost 40 years ago.

Construction-wise, the new electric guitar boasts an alder body with an Ice Blue Metallic Road Worn lacquer, a mid-'60s C-shaped maple neck and a 7.25"-radius rosewood fingerboard.

Pickups include a pair of vintage-output '50s Tele single coils – voiced to match the set in Hynde's original '65 Tele – with a typical T-style control arrangement.

Other features include Road Worn hardware, a chrome pickguard and vintage-style locking tuners for increased tuning stability and faster string changing.

Says Hynde, “My guitar tech, David Crubly, convinced me to launch a Fender Signature Telecaster by telling me it might encourage more people to get into bands and music. I hope that’s true and know that those who do, won’t look back.”

“It was a true honor to bring the Chrissie Hynde Telecaster to life,” adds Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of Fender Products. “This guitar is as legendary as the artist who inspired its namesake and personalized design features.

“Chrissie really wanted this model to be as faithful as possible to its original, and she was right to – this Telecaster is packed full of features that punch. From its beautiful Road Worn finish to its resilient stainless steel saddles, the musical possibilities really are endless with this Tele in your hands.”

The Chrissie Hynde Telecaster is available now for $1,399. For more information, head over to Fender.