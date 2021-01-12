Fender announces eye-popping, high-spec Squier Contemporary Stratocasters, Telecasters and Jaguars for 2021

Fender has kicked off 2021 with a bang, announcing new 75th Anniversary models, the all-new Noventa Series, the expansion of the American Ultra Series with new Luxe Strats and Teles, new Artist Signature models and brand-new amps.

But a large-scale Fender announcement wouldn't be complete without the introduction of new Squier electric guitars. Thus, the guitar giant has unveiled five new additions to its Squier Contemporary line: the Stratocaster Special, Stratocaster Special HT, Stratocaster HH FR, Telecaster RH and Jaguar HH ST.

Image 1 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special Sky Burst Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special HT Sunset Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special HT Pearl White (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster HH FR Shell Pink Pearl (Image credit: Fender) Image 5 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster HH FR Gunmetal Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 6 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special Black (Image credit: Fender)

Each new Squier Contemporary guitar features modern-voiced Squier SQR pickups – with varying configurations model to model – a roasted maple neck, sculpted neck heel, and painted headstock with a chrome logo.

Talking specifics in terms of pickups, the Stratocaster Special and Stratocaster Special HT each boast a triple alnico single-coil setup, while the Stratocaster HH FR and Jaguar HH ST are equipped, as you'd expect from the name, with dual humbuckers. Both the Strat HH FR and Jaguar HH ST feature coil-tap switching.

Image 1 of 3 Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH Pearl White (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH Shoreline Gold (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH Gunmetal Metallic (Image credit: Fender)

The Telecaster RH sports a slightly more noteworthy configuration, with an SQR rail humbucker in the bridge position and an Atomic humbucker in the neck.

Bridge-wise, the Strat Special is equipped with a 2-point tremolo system; the Strat Special HT features a string-through body hardtail bridge; the Strat HH FR dons a double-locking Floyd Rose trem; the Tele RH boasts a six-saddle hardtail bridge; and the Jaguar HH ST is fitted with an Adjusto-Matic bridge.

Image 1 of 2 Squier Contemporary Jaguar HH ST Shoreline Gold (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Contemporary Jaguar HH ST Sky Burst Metallic (Image credit: Fender)

Prices and finishes for each of the new models are as follows:

Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special – $429.99, available in Black and Sky Burst Metallic

Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special HT – $429.99, available in Pearl White and Sunset Metallic

Squier Contemporary Stratocaster HH FR – $449.99, available in Shell Pink Pearl and Gunmetal Metallic

Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH – $429.99, available in Pearl White, Shoreline Gold and Gunmetal Metallic

Squier Contemporary Jaguar HH ST – $449.99, available in Sky Burst Metallic and Shoreline Gold

The new Squier Contemporary models are available from April 2021. For more information, head to Fender, and be sure to check out our coverage of all the new Fender releases.