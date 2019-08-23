Fender refreshes entire Player Series with new Silver and Capri Orange finishes

Back in June, Fender’s Player Series replaced the venerable Standard Series, adding a host of new pickups, finishes and hardware options; now, for 2019, Fender has added two fresh finishes to the mid-priced electric guitar and bass range.

Those new colors are a retina-scorching Capri Orange and contemporary - and unusually for Fender, singularly named - Silver.

Every guitar and bass in the made-in-Mexico range will be available in the new looks, although we have to admit, the Silver Stratocaster certainly has something of the PRS Silver Sky about it…

Elsewhere, the models are spec’d as per usual, with Alnico pickups, satin-finished maple necks and upgraded hardware.

To see what your favourite models look like in the new finishes, head over to Fender.