Take a Closer Look at Fender's New Player Series

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender recently announced its new Player Series, which will replace the company's Mexican-made Standard Series.

Player Series models will feature Alnico pickups and satin-finished maple necks across the lineup, as well as updated body radii, 22-fret necks, upgraded bridges, new finishes and a revised logo.

New finishes for the Player Series include Sage Green, Polar White, Tidepool, Buttercream and Sonic Red, while other upgrades include pau ferro fingerboards across the range and the appearance of the ‘F’ logo on the models’ neck plates.

The Player Series is definitely a large one, featuring the Stratocaster—in standard, left-handed, HSS, HSH, Plus Top, HSS Plus Top and Floyd Rose incarnations—the Telecaster—in left-handed and HH versions—the Jaguar—in HS form—and the Jazzmaster, in HH. You can take a tour of all of the new models below.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender Player Stratocaster/Player Stratocaster Left-Hand—$649.99 (maple)/$674.99 (pau ferro)

The Fender Player Stratocaster features an alder body with a gloss finish, three Player Series single-coil Stratocaster pickups and a “Modern C”-shaped neck profile. The guitar also features a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets and a 2-point tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS/Player Stratocaster HSH—$649.99 (maple)/$674.99 (pau ferro)

The Fender Player Stratocaster HSS and HSH models feature an alder body with a gloss finish, a “Modern C”-shaped neck profile, a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets and a 2-point tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles.

The Player Stratocaster HSS features one Player Series humbucking bridge pickup and two Player Series single-coil Stratocaster middle and neck pickups, while the Player Stratocaster HSH features two Player Series humbucking neck and bridge pickups and one Player Series single-coil Stratocaster middle pickup.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender Player Stratocaster Plus Top/Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Top—$649.99 (maple)/ $749.99 (pau ferro)

The Fender Stratocaster Plus Top features an alder body with a gloss finish, three Player Series single-coil Stratocaster pickups and a “Modern C”-shaped neck profile. The guitar also features a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets and a 2-point tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles.

The Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Top features one Player Series humbucking bridge pickup and two Player Series single-coil Stratocaster middle and neck pickups.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender Player Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS—$749.99 (maple)/$774.99 (pau ferro)

The Fender Player Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS features an alder body with a gloss finish and a flame maple top, plus a “Modern C”-shaped neck profile, a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets and a 2-point tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles.

The guitar also features a Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo system, plus one Player Series humbucking bridge pickup and two Player Series single-coil Stratocaster middle and neck pickups.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender Player Telecaster/Player Telecaster Left-Hand—$649.99 (maple)/$674.99 (pau ferro)

The Fender Player Telecaster features an alder body with a gloss finish, a “Modern C”-shaped neck profile and a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets. The guitar also features a string-through-body bridge with bent-steel saddles and two Player Series single-coil Telecaster pickups.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender Telecaster HH—$649.99 (maple)/$674.99 (pau ferro)

The Fender Telecaster HH features an alder body with a gloss finish, a “Modern C”-shaped neck profile and a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets. The guitar also features a string-through-body bridge with bent-steel saddles and two Player Series humbucking pickups.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender Player Jazzmaster—$674.99

The Fender Player Jazzmaster features an alder body with a gloss finish, a “Modern C”-shaped neck profile and a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets. The guitar also features two Player Series humbucking pickups and push/pull pot to coil-split humbucking bridge pickups.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender Player Jaguar—$674.99

The Fender Player Jaguar features an alder body with a gloss finish, a “Modern C”-shaped neck profile and a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets. The guitar also features a push/pull pot to coil-split humbucking bridge pickup, a slide switch to coil-split humbucking bridge pickup.

For more info on Fender's Player Series, head on over to fender.com.