Fender releases feature-packed pocket-sized guitar amp, the Mustang Micro

Fender has officially launched its ultra-versatile, plug-in-and-play guitar amp, the Mustang Micro, which puts a huge array of amp tones into a compact, pocket-sized package.

Described by the guitar giant as “the ultimate on-the-go guitar amplifier”, the Mustang Micro features an easy-to-use design, with a headphone jack giving guitarists immediate access to a wealth of tonal options.

Boasting a rechargeable ion battery with over four hours of uninterrupted play, the Micro comes equipped with 12 amp models, ranging from classic clean tones to high-gain metal sounds, which take sonic inspiration from Fender’s Mustang series of amps.

It also features 13 onboard effects from Fender's Mustang GTX series, including reverb and delay, as well as EQ and Modify controls for a sophisticated tone-sculpting experience.

Specific LED colors are used to differentiate between which amp has been selected, with five separate colors being assigned to the EQ control to highlight different sonic variations. Likewise, individual colors are used to distinguish which combinations of effects are in operation.

Sporting a functional flexibility that matches its tonal versatility, the amp also features a USB-C output for easy integration into recording setups, Bluetooth connection to play along with tracks and videos, and a rotating input plug, which fits a variety of electric guitars.

The Fender Mustang Micro is available now for $99.

Head over to Fender for more information.