Fender reveals Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat signature acoustic

In celebration of 10 years of partnership with Grammy Award-winning punk rocker Tim Armstrong, Fender has announced the Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat acoustic guitar.

Best known as the frontman, guitarist and founder of American punk powerhouse Rancid, Armstrong's influence in the scene can't be overstated.

The new signature guitar is composed of a solid spruce top and mahogany back and sides - finished in a rather sleek gloss black - and built to be a faithful recreation of Armstrong's own instrument, which traces back to the '60s.

Other features include a C-shaped maple neck, gold hardware and Armstrong's signature Hellcat and double skulls inlay design. The guitar also comes fitted with Fishman's Presys III preamp system and tuner, and Graph Tech Nubone saddle.

“The Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat is the culmination of a decade of great work with Fender,” Armstrong says.

“This model is very loyal to the original guitar I’ve had since I was a teenager and it played a starring role in many of my albums, shows and songwriting sessions. I can’t wait to see what it can do and inspire in the hands of other players around the world.”

The Fender Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat is available now for $449/£429/€469. For more information, head to Fender.