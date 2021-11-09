Trending

Fender aims to evoke Madchester's glory days with new 30th Anniversary Screamadelica Stratocaster

The uniquely finished Strat boasts a trio of vintage-style '60s Single-Coil Strat pickups and a custom neck plate celebrating the landmark Primal Scream album's 30th anniversary

Fender's summer announcement of a number of new signature guitars was headlined by some big-name models – a Kurt Cobain signature Jag-Stang and Cory Wong Stratocaster among them.

Perhaps the most visually enticing of the bunch though, was the 30th Anniversary Screamadelica Stratocaster, which now has been released.

A commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Primal Scream's Madchester/dance/psychedelic rock epic, Screamadelica, the guitar has a finish boasting the album's head-turning artwork, with a matching pickguard, pickup covers and knobs to boot. 

The one-of-a-kind Strat is built with an alder body, and maple, modern C-shaped neck boasting a 9.5” radius pau ferro fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets. 

Things are also fairly standard in the electronics department, with a trio of Vintage-Style '60s Single-Coil Strat pickups controlled by a master volume and pair of master tone knobs, and a five-position blade switch.

Elsewhere, there's a two-point synchronized tremolo, vintage-style tuners and, in a nice touch, a custom Screamadelica neck plate.

Screamadelica is part of the fabric of modern rock," said Fender's Executive Vice President of Products, Justin Norvell, in a press release. "It is an honor to create this limited run of commemorative guitars which play just as impressive as they look. 

"This model is packed full of great features – including Alnico V pickups for those crystal clear highs and warm lows – and I can’t wait to see what players around the world create with this guitar.”

The Fender Screamadelica 30th Anniversary Stratocaster comes with a deluxe gig bag included, and is available now – "in highly limited quantities," according to Fender – for $1,049.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Fender.

Jackson Maxwell
