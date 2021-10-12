Trending

Fender resurrects the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang

Faithful to the grunge legend's original design, this rock-ready machine boasts a short-scale rosewood fretboard, custom pickups and a pair of Mustang slider switches

Fender's newly relaunched Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar
(Image credit: Fender)

Having first teased the electric guitar earlier this summer, Fender has launched its Kurt Cobain signature Jag-Stang reissue.

Re-released to mark the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's landmark Nevermind album, the Jag-Stang dates back to 1993, when Cobain began sketching out his ideal Fender signature guitar in his journals. Combining elements of Jaguar and Mustang models, the 2021 Jag-Stang is, of course, available in left- and right-hand versions, and is faithful to Cobain's original vision for the instrument.

The Jag-Stang rocks an alder body and a maple, slim C-shaped neck boasting a 24” short scale length rosewood fingerboard with a 7.25” radius and white pearloid dot inlays.

Electronics come in the form of a custom 'bucker in the bridge and single-coil in the neck, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs and a pair of Mustang slider switches that can dial in four unique settings for greater tonal versatility.

A six-saddle, vintage-style Mustang bridge with tremolo, vintage-style tuners, and four-ply aged white pearloid pickguard, meanwhile, round out the hardware.

The 2021 Fender Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang is available now – in Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue finishes and with a deluxe gig bag included – for $1,249.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to Fender.

