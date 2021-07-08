Fender adds to its Tone Master digital amp series with new Super Reverb combo

Two Summer NAMMs ago, Fender kicked off its Tone Master series of guitar amps with a bang with the launch of the Tone Master Deluxe and Twin Reverb.

Aiming to bring the worlds of traditional tube tone and 21st century amp modeling technology closer than ever before, in a lightweight package, the amps were an impressive statement from the ever-evolving guitar giant.

Now, the company has expanded the Tone Master line with the new Tone Master Super Reverb.

Sonically, the new top-of-the-line Tone Master includes four 10” Jensen speakers. Like its predecessors, it also features an output power selector and a balanced XLR line output with a number of impulse response (IR) cabinet simulations. A mute switch – for silent stage or recording use – also comes aboard the amp.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Elsewhere, the new Super Reverb looks to be a dead ringer for the original, with the same Normal and Vibrato channels and control set.

The Fender Tone Master Super Reverb amplifier will be available – for $1,099 – starting in August, at which time we also hope to get a slightly clearer picture of how exactly this impressive-looking amp is kitted out.

For more info on the amp, head on over to Fender.