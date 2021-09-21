Fender partners with MoFi for swamp ash-built, sunburst-finished PrecisionDeck turntable

Fender has partnered with audio technology company Mobile Fidelity Electronics (MoFi) for its first-ever turntable, the PrecisionDeck.

Limited to only 1,000 units worldwide, the new turntable has a shape designed by Fender Master Builder Yuriy Shishkov, is built using the same swamp ash wood as found on Fender's Precision Bass guitars and finished in Fender's three-color sunburst.

Internally, the components are designed and built by MoFi, with the same technology found in the company's award-winning UltraDeck turntable system.

Fender describes the system as “ready to play straight out of the box” thanks to its pre-mounted MoFi MasterTracker pickup, which utilizes two low-mass magnets aligned in a V formation parallel to the record's grooves to “accurately extract music from LPs”.

(Image credit: Fender)

Other features of the 25.5-pound PrecisionDeck include a 1.3" Delrin platter that delivers “deep black backgrounds and a fantastically low noise floor”, 300RPM isolated AC synchronous motor, 10-inch straight aluminum gimbaled bearing Ultra tonearm with Cardas Audio wiring, hardened-steel inverted bearing system, anti-vibration feet, and a dust cover.

“Working with the entire Fender team has been a great pleasure and we could not be more excited or proud of the result,” says MoFi president John Schaffer. “From the beginning, creating this turntable has been a joy.

“The ideas on how to leverage both companies' strengths and create something authentic and special just flowed. With the very first prototype we knew we were really on to something, as folks would stop by to admire what we were creating.”

The Fender x MoFi PrecisionDeck is available now for $3,495. For more information, head to MoFi.