Fender doubles down on denim as it launches Wrangler guitar cases, straps and picks

Fender has partnered with jeans behemoth Wrangler for its second apparel collaboration – which, this time, includes a host of guitar accessories.

The Big F’s guitar cases, guitar straps and guitar picks have all had a denim makeover as part of the release, which Fender dubs “the co-headlining tour you didn’t know you needed”.

That description certainly befits the Fender x Wrangler denim hardcase ($249), which features an actual jeans back pocket on its exterior – maybe it’s the pick storage we didn’t know we needed.

Designed to fit a Stratocaster or Telecaster like, well, a good pair of jeans, the case is available in indigo and black finishes, and comes with a soft crushed acrylic interior lining and a paisley lined accessory storage compartment.

Next up is a range of denim straps, available in light indigo, indigo, washed black, black and dark indigo finishes for $49 apiece.

The 2” straps feature a custom debossed leather logo patch, copper riveting and Fender “F” cone-shaped leather ends, and they’re adjustable from 39”-58”.

While we’re talking straps, there’s also a ripped denim number that flashes a cheeky pink paisley fabric underneath. It’s like one of those Custom Shop guitars with the hidden finishes, except on a strap and for $89.

That price reflects the fact these 2.5”-wide straps are hand-distressed and one-of-a-kind. They’re also adjustable from 36.5”-49.5” and come with that custom debossed leather logo patch all your pals keep talking about.

Finally, there are the Fender x Wrangler celluloid picks, which appear to be identical to Fender’s regular 351 celluloid picks, only with Wrangler’s logo stamped up top and a couple of dollars added to the price tag.

If you love Wrangler and absolutely have to have Wrangler on all your Wrangler guitar products, a pack of eight Wrangler .71mm-gauge picks will set you back $9.99.

There are also a load of t-shirts and jackets that look pretty rad, which we won’t go into here, but you can check them out, along with all the accessories we’ve covered above, over on Fender.com (opens in new tab).

What we really want to know, however, is where we can get that denim-finished Telecaster with the leathery pickguard that appears in the promo photo up top. How do we wrangle one of those?