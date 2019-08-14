Fender’s new Rarities Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster is an exotic tonewood beauty

Fender has announced the latest electric guitar in its Rarities Collection, and it’s a beauty – the Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster.

The new model boasts a two-piece roasted alder body with a quilt maple top, accented by a one-ply gold anodized aluminum pickguard.

Similar to yesterday's announcement of Fender's all-rosewood Jazzmasters, the new Rarities model also features a solid rosewood neck.

Other features include a trio of Pure Vintage ‘65 single-coils, vintage-style hardware and a six-point synchronized tremolo.

The new guitar follows the release of the Rarities Flame Maple Top Stratocaster in April, the Red Mahogany Top Telecaster in May and the Flame Ash Top Stratocaster in June.

The Rarities Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster is available now for $2,499.99.

For more information or to purchase, head to Fender.