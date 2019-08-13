You can now get an all-rosewood neck Fender Jazzmaster

The Jazzmaster is among the most modded electric guitars in existence - largely thanks to the model’s affordable used prices back in the day - but now Fender has made a major tweak of its own by equipping it with an all-rosewood neck.
The American Professional Jazzmaster Rosewood Neck Limited Edition boasts a one-piece solid deep-C profile rosewood neck and fingerboard - it still bears the distinctive ‘skunk’ stripe on the rear, while the headstock is engraved with the ‘Fender’ and ‘Jazzmaster’ logos.
Otherwise, this Jazz is spec’d as per the original American Professional model, with an alder body, Jazzmaster bridge with Mustang saddles, and two V-Mod Jazzmaster pickups.
You can get it in Shell Pink, Surf Green and Olympic White finishes for $/£1,749.
We last saw an all-rosewood neck on Fender’s George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster, but it’s unlikely we’ll see the spec appearing at lower price points unless there’s a changes in CITES legislation, which currently restricts the export of the tonewood.