You can now get an all-rosewood neck Fender Jazzmaster

The Jazzmaster is among the most modded electric guitars in existence - largely thanks to the model’s affordable used prices back in the day - but now Fender has made a major tweak of its own by equipping it with an all-rosewood neck.

The American Professional Jazzmaster Rosewood Neck Limited Edition boasts a one-piece solid deep-C profile rosewood neck and fingerboard - it still bears the distinctive ‘skunk’ stripe on the rear, while the headstock is engraved with the ‘Fender’ and ‘Jazzmaster’ logos.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Guitar Center)

Otherwise, this Jazz is spec’d as per the original American Professional model, with an alder body, Jazzmaster bridge with Mustang saddles, and two V-Mod Jazzmaster pickups.

You can get it in Shell Pink, Surf Green and Olympic White finishes for $/£1,749.

We last saw an all-rosewood neck on Fender’s George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster, but it’s unlikely we’ll see the spec appearing at lower price points unless there’s a changes in CITES legislation, which currently restricts the export of the tonewood.