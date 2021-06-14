FM Guitars teams up with Chordinero for mammoth dual-neck-compatible capo

FM Guitars has been hard at work developing a comprehensive range of dual-neck electric guitars and bass guitars that seek to push the boundaries of technical playing.

In a bid to continue its spirit of innovation, the guitar brand has now teamed up with Swedish accessory specialist Chordinero for a huge, fretboard-encompassing guitar capo that aims to open up a whole range of "completely new techniques".

Dubbed the FM Chordinero, the new offering is compatible with the 12-, 14- and 16-string instruments that FM Guitars currently offers, and can be customized to create a huge array of weird and wonderful tunings.

Much like the rest of Chordinero’s capos, the FM version sports metal rods that can be adjusted to hold certain notes on particular strings. It’s just, er, quite a bit bigger.

As shown in the pictures above, the FM Chordinero comes equipped with either 12 or 16 140mm rods depending on the model, which have a reach of around four frets. If your tuning requires a little extra, 210mm rods are also available.

If you're still wondering what it sounds like in action, check out the video below, which pairs an FM Chordinero with a 12-string electric.

Said Felix Martin, the mastermind behind the brand’s forward-thinking instruments, “It is very exciting to introduce this new style of fingerstyle playing. Imagine playing a normal guitar, and then having another one on top with any desired tuning.

“This opens up new territories for fingerstyle technique,” he continued. “The possibilities are endless. You can even play one chord made out of 12 or 16 strings. You can also solo on one fretboard while playing chords on the other.”

The FM Chordinero is set to be released at the end of June. There’s no word on an official US price just yet, though the site is listing the 12-string and 14/16-string models as 1,356 kr and 1,756 kr, respectively – that’s around $163 and $211, approximately.

Head over to FM Guitars to explore its range, or visit Chordinero to find out more about the specialist accessory.