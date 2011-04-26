Foo Fighters Among This Year's Lollapalooza Headliners

Foo Fighters will be among the headliners at this summer's Lollapalooza, which is set for Aug. 5 to 7 at Grant Park in Chicago. The event -- now in its 20th year -- will also feature Deftones, Explosions in the Sky, Black Lips, Coldplay and Eminem -- plus about 120 more acts. The lineup was announced today.

The Foos are hot-plus of late, recently scoring their first-ever No. 1 album with "Wasting Light," which was released in April. Click here for an exclusive video lesson with frontman Dave Grohl as he walks viewers through "Rope" and "The Pretender."

Other big names on the Lollapalooza bill include Death From Above 1979, Big Audio Dynamite, the Cars, the Mountain Goats, the Kills, Black Lips and Cold War Kids.

As always, Perry Farrell, the festival's founder, will be curating Perry's, his dance stage, with Girl Talk, Kid Cudi and Afrojack among the many bands booked.

Organizers expect up to 240,000 attendees over the weekend. Check out the complete list of announced performers at lollapalooza.com. You'll also find info about festival passes and travel packages.