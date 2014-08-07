Foo Fighters Announce Premiere of HBO Series, 'Sonic Highways,' and New Single

Foo Fighters have announced the premiere date of the Dave Grohl-directed HBO documentary series Sonic Highways.

They've also confirmed that the first single from their new studio album will be released the same day.

Sonic Highways will premiere October 17 and run through December 5, rounding up the recording of the band's new album, a process that took them to eight U.S. cities. The series will show the band recording their new material with luminaries such as Gary Clark Jr., Joe Walsh of the Eagles and Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen.

The new album is tentatively set for a November release date, though that has not been finalized.

For now, you can check out the trailer for Sonic Highways below.

