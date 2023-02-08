Foo Fighters are releasing a new album next month, according to UK radio DJ

A new Foo Fighters release might be on the horizon, according to Chris Moyles, a DJ on the UK’s Radio X, who – either unwittingly or incorrectly – announced a new album on his breakfast show yesterday (February 7).

After playing Walk, a track from Foo Fighters’ 2011 album Wasting Light, Moyles said, casually, “I love that song so much – Foo Fighters, and Walk. They’ve got a new album coming out in March, Foo Fighters… which I’m very much looking forward to.”

The DJ didn’t elaborate on the comment any further, and quickly turned his attention to Harry Styles’ music. But his brief mention of the Dave Grohl-fronted outfit was picked up by a UK-based Foo Fighters fan page, which posted the clip online shortly thereafter. Listen below.

It’s unclear whether Moyles’ remarks were even correct, but assuming they are, such a release could take the form of either a live album showcasing Foo Fighters’ recent tribute concerts to their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, or a collection of brand-new material. Given that it’s been less than a year since Hawkins passed away, we’d wager it’s more likely to be the former, if anything.

It is, however, possible that the band are gearing up to release material recorded with Hawkins prior to his death.

Taylor Hawkins died unexpectedly in Colombia in March 2022. Toxicology reports found a number of substances in his body at the time of his death.

Months later, the band hosted two tribute shows to honor their late bandmate, one at London's Wembley Stadium and one at LA's Kia Forum. The two events played host to performances by Wolfgang Van Halen, members of Queen, Rush, Soundgarden and countless others.

At the time of writing, only the Wembley show has been broadcast; a six-hour livestream could be viewed on YouTube, and the event is still available to watch on Paramount+ (opens in new tab).

Pro-shot footage from the Kia Forum show is yet to be made available, but given the magnitude of the event, we'd assume it's only a matter of time before we can watch it back.