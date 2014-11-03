Trending

Foo Fighters Dress Up as Kiss and Perform Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" —Video

As those of you with calendars know, Friday was Halloween.

To celebrate the occasion, Foo Fighters — during their Friday-night show at the Ryman in Nashville — dressed up as Kiss, invited Zac Brown on stage and performed Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

They've done this before, mind you, but the Kiss makeup was a nice Halloween twist.

They did a damn fine job, we might add! You can check out a fan-filmed clip of the performance below; tell us if you agree!

Their 26-song set also included covers of David Bowie and Queen's "Under Pressure" and Cheap Trick's "Stiff Competition" (all while completely decked out in Kiss makeup).