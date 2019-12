According to The Wall Street Journal's Marketwatch, Foo Fighters are among the acts confirmed to perform at the 54th annual Grammy Awards, which will air February 12.

Of course, Foo Fighters would have already been in attendance, as they've been nominated for Best Rock Performance ("Walk"), Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance ("White Limo"), Best Rock Song ("Walk") and Best Rock Album (Wasting Light.)

Last month, we named Wasting Light as the best album of 2011.