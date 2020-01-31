Framus brings the William DuVall Talisman to its more affordable D-Series

Framus first introduced the William DuVall Talisman back in 2018, and in addition to the Custom Shop Masterbuilt and Teambuilt German Pro Series versions, the company has now announced the Alice in Chains frontman's electric guitar as a made-in-China D-Series model.

The D-Series DuVall Talisman features a mahogany body, set mahogany neck with tigerstripe ebony fingerboard, 22 nickel silver jumbo frets, 12” fretboard radius, dot inlays, graphite nut, 24.75” scale, two volume and two tone controls, pickup selector switch, Framus machine heads, Warwick S-Security Locks, string-through design, .010” .046” strings, solid black high polish finish and chrome hardware.

(Image credit: Framus)

Additionally, the guitar is available with a choice of Framus 100 and 400 humbuckers (neck and bridge, respectively) or Seymour Duncan SH-1n and SH-4b humbuckers (neck and bridge).

Framus D-Series Artist Line William DuVall Talisman comes with a RockBag Deluxe Line gig bag for $799.99, and will be available beginning June 2020.

(Image credit: Framus)

For more information head to Framus.