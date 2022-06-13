Moscow guitar builder laments the closure of McDonald's in Russia with French fries-themed electric guitar

After McDonald's pulled out of Russia last month following the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the company's 800 Russian restaurants have been rebranded as “Vkusno i Tochka”, which translates to “Tasty and that's it”.

And while the restaurants' new owners hope fast food-loving Russians won't notice the difference, for some, the taste of the Golden Arches is just impossible to replace.

No doubt many have lamented the departure of the US-based food chain – which opened its first Russian branch in Moscow's Pushkin Square in 1990 – but some have taken their dismay to the extreme.

ArtMayer – a YouTuber known for his weird and wacky electric guitar builds, including a Strat-style six-string made of 36 packs of ramen noodles (opens in new tab) – has updated his culinary-themed six-string catalog with a guitar made almost entirely from McDonald's French fries.

To be honest, we're not entirely sure they're actually edible McDonald's French fries, but either way, it's one of the tastiest guitar builds we've seen lately.

The guitar – which boasts a Les Paul-style body shape with an embedded McDonald's Fries packet, burger-themed headstock and a pair of humbuckers made by Russian pickup brand Fokin – sounds surprisingly good, too. Watch ArtMayer build it in the video above.

ArtMayer's work reminds us of BurlsArt, a US guitar builder also known for his out-of-this-world creations. They include a double-cut model made entirely from reclaimed ocean plastic, a guitar with a neck made of colored pencils, and a shred machine made from 800 pieces of paper.