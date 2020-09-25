Friedman unveils JTM45-inspired dual-channel Twin Sister head and combo

Friedman has unveiled the Twin Sister - a 40-watt, 5881-powered head or 1x12 combo based on a modified JTM45 - as per its predecessor, the Dirty Shirley.

The Twin Sister features two identical channels each with Gain, Master, Bass, Middle and Treble controls, as well as their own Bright switch and 3-position Gain Structure switch. Global presence and Deep knobs can be dialed to adjust the tone of both channels.

Image 1 of 2 Friedman Twin Sister head (Image credit: Friedman Amplification) Image 2 of 2 Friedman Twin Sister head (Image credit: Friedman Amplification)

Each model boasts five 12AX7 preamp tubes and two 5881 power tubes, promising to deliver "the signature British tone for which Friedman has become known for."

The amps are designed to take pedals well, and feature a transparent series effects loop intended for time-based effects like reverb and delay.

Handcrafted in the USA, the Twin Sister combo features a tongue and groove Baltic Birch construction which houses a 16 ohm, 12” Celestion G12M Creamback speaker. Incidentally, the amp includes an impedance selector switch for selecting between four, eight and 16 ohms.

Image 1 of 2 Friedman Twin Sister combo (Image credit: Friedman Amplification) Image 2 of 2 Friedman Twin Sister combo (Image credit: Friedman Amplification)

The Twin Sister combo and head are available for preorder now for $2,999.99 and $2,799.99, respectively. For more information, head to Friedman Amplification.