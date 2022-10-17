Robert Fripp and Toyah celebrate Chesney Hawkes' swansong Sunday Lunch appearance with a hilarious cover of Stacy's Mom

Sunday Lunch – the hilarious YouTube series conceived by Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox – has been a triple act as of late. The enigmatic pair threw us for a curveball last month when they recruited English singer and actor Chesney Hawkes for a ridiculous cover of Hawkes’ The One and Only.

And the motley trio doubled down in subsequent weeks, taking on The Killers’ pop anthem Mr. Brightside and Bryan Adams coming-of-age rock classic Summer of ‘69 (opens in new tab).

Sadly, Hawkes’ tenure with the pair has now come to an end, but the musicians have celebrated the closure of their unlikely collaboration with a hysterical swansong cover of Fountains of Wayne’s pop-punk classic, Stacy’s Mom.

Once again, Fripp hands six-string duties to Hawkes, who plays the track’s chunky palm-muted powerchords on a Seafoam Green Fender Telecaster.

Stranger things occur in the background, though, as Fripp – sporting a Hannibal Lecter face mask – is bound in red rope by his wife, who herself is dressed in a maid outfit. Yes, it really has to be seen to be believed.

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox started their Sunday Lunch YouTube series in the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and have since posted humorous covers of a host of classics ranging in genre from nu-metal to pop.

Highlights include Limp Bizkit’s 1999 nu-metal slam Nookie, Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone (from 1994’s Far Beyond Driven), Green Day’s pop-punk classic Basket Case, and Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, which they performed earlier this year in solidarity with Ukraine.

Robert Fripp recently spoke to Guitarist about his goal as a guitar player to meld the sounds of both Jimi Hendrix and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, as well as what made King Crimson “problematic” and why he has “no interest in gear at all”.