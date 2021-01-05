FU-Tone launches FU PRO line of electrics with features “never before available on a production guitar”

Tremolo upgrade brand FU-Tone.com has launched a new line of FU PRO electric guitars.

The new instruments come stock with a feature set that FU-Tone touts as “never before available on a production guitar”.

These include a custom FU-Tone FU2 tremolo with a 42mm L brass big block, titanium saddle inserts, EVH D-Tuna, heavy duty noiseless springs, brass claw and claw screws and a brass tremolo stopper (giving the user the option to float or stabilize the bridge).

Additionally, the guitars boast FU-Tone Custom humbuckers with individual coil tap switches, a wheel truss rod and a kill switch.

As far as construction, the PRO guitars are offered with “San Dimas” style alder bodies, maple necks and a choice of maple or ebony fingerboards.

Custom finishes include Black, Ferrari Yellow, Natural and Transparent Purple.

“I designed these guitars based on the features, upgrades and specs that I would want in a guitar,” FU-Tone.com founder and president Adam Reiver said.

“Made at the highest level of build quality all at a price that is affordable! No need to upgrade when you do it right from square one.”

FU PRO electric guitars are available with a heavy duty padded gig bag for $1,099. For more information, head to FU-Tone.com.