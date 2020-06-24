FU-Tone unveils Ibanez Edge Zero II tremolo brass block upgrade

FU-Tone has introduced a new brass block upgrade specifically designed for Ibanez Edge Zero II tremolo systems.

The Edge Zero II Brass Sustain Block promises to add sustain, clarity, definition and warmth to electric guitars fitted with the Ibanez tremolo design.

“The Edge Zero II upgrade was a highly requested item,” said FU-Tone founder and president Adam Reiver.

“Keeping our line of Ibanez upgrade products growing is important to our clients. This upgrade sounds and performs at the same high level that is expected from FU-Tone.”

For more information, head to FU-Tone.com.