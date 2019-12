D.C. post-hardcore legends Fugazi are set to launch a website that will soon act as a digital archive of over 800 live shows throughout the band's career.

Dischord Records will launch the Fugazi Live Series website on December 1 with a modest helping of 130 shows, although a beta version of the site is currently live.

The website allows fans to purchase audio of the shows for around $5 and you can browse the site by year, venue, state, city, songs and more.