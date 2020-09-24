Gerard Way loves Billie Eilish's signature Fender ukulele so much he's planning to record with it

Fender only recently unveiled its Billie Eilish ukulele, but the signature four-string has already found a fan in Gerard Way.

The My Chemical Romance singer posted a photo of his new Eilish uke to his Instagram page, writing, “So one of my friends, favorite people in the world, and patron of the arts, Michael Schulz, worked with his company @fender to collab with very cool musician @billieeilish on her rad looking and sounding ukulele. They were kind enough to send this to B and Linds and myself so I wanted to post a picture of it in our garden.

“It has a really interesting pattern on it, and you can plug it in, so now I’m going to plug this into a fuzz pedal and see what happens. I may report back with my findings. It’s fun to play.

Way also hinted that the uke may even wind up on a future recording. “I don’t normally play ukulele,” he wrote, “but I did in fact recently write a song called Ukulele Songs, which is about ukulele songs. I may share that. I’m not sure, but if I record it, I will use this ukulele. Have a good Saturday. Congrats on the uke, Billie!”

The Billie Eilish Ukulele boasts a sapele top, back and sides, and comes finished in matte black, adorned with the artist’s trademark ‘blohsh’ symbol. There’s also Fishman Kula electronics, complete with volume, bass, middle and treble controls and a built-in tuner.

For more information on the uke, head to Fender.