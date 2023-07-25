Get a massive 20% off select Fender Vintera guitars – but only while stocks last

If you like your iconic guitars then you’ll be pleased to hear there’s a massive 20% discount on Fender Vintera guitars at their official store . Based on classic designs from the 50s, 60s, and 70s, the Vintera series covers all of Fender’s most popular guitar models like the Strat, Tele, Jag, and Mustang, blending period-correct looks and specs with modern build quality.

Fender Vintera: Get a massive 20% off

Combining vintage specs with up-to-date build quality, Fender’s Vintera series guitars are a great choice for those who want classic guitar tones without spending auction amounts on a guitar. With low-output pickups, period-correct hardware, and a range of beautiful finishes, these icons of guitar have got a fantastic 20% discount at the official Fender shop, but only whilst stocks last.

We’ve had a look at what’s on offer and picked out some of our favorites for you. Sitting on our best Stratocasters list, the Fender Vintera 50s Stratocaster straddles the line between vintage and modern beautifully with a mix of classic looks and excellent playability. Best of all, it’s currently down from $1,099.99 to just $879.99 in the Fender Vintera sale .

If you want a bit more beef, have a look at the Fender VIntera 70s Telecaster with dual Wide Range humbuckers and Strat-style hardtail bridge. Whilst the DNA of this guitar isn’t your typical classic Telecaster, it’s a great alternative if you already have a T-style instrument in your collection. It’s super versatile and has got a huge $226 of its original RRP, taking it down to just $903.99 .

We also love a short-scale guitar and the Fender Vintera 60s Jaguar Modified HH is an absolute beaut, with a deceptive amount of power beneath its busy exterior. Perfect for alternative rock, this Jag combines easy playability with a wealth of less-than-usual tones. It was already a lot of guitar for the money, but now with a hefty $276 off the regular price it just got that bit more tempting .

After more gear? Check out our buyer's guides