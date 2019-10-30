Get back in black with Fender’s new Champion 100XL digital amp

Fender has introduced the newest addition to its Champion line of digital guitar amplifiers, the black-on-black Champion 100XL.

The new two-channel combo boasts 100 watts of power alongside a pair of 12” Celestion “Midnight 60” speakers, and is finished in black textured vinyl with black grille cloth.

Today's best Fender Champion 100 XL deals £248 View £297 View

Features include 16 amp tones, four “stompbox” effects (compressor, overdrive, distortion, octaver) and 12 additional classic effects - including reverb, delay/echo, chorus, tremolo and Vibratone - per channel.

A two-button footswitch allows for remote channel selection and effects on/off.

The Champion XL100 is available for $449.99. For more information, head over to Fender.