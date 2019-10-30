Get back in black with Fender’s new Champion 100XL digital amp

Fender has introduced the newest addition to its Champion line of digital guitar amplifiers, the black-on-black Champion 100XL.
The new two-channel combo boasts 100 watts of power alongside a pair of 12” Celestion “Midnight 60” speakers, and is finished in black textured vinyl with black grille cloth.
Features include 16 amp tones, four “stompbox” effects (compressor, overdrive, distortion, octaver) and 12 additional classic effects - including reverb, delay/echo, chorus, tremolo and Vibratone - per channel.
A two-button footswitch allows for remote channel selection and effects on/off.
The Champion XL100 is available for $449.99. For more information, head over to Fender.