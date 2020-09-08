Get Ernie Ball’s Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay for just $74.99 each with this killer deal

Ernie Ball struck gold (and rose gold) with the Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay pedals, two fully featured stompboxes built into the company’s highly rated expression pedal format – and now these beauts are available with a massive discount.

Over at Sweetwater, you can grab both Expression Series pedals for just $74.99 each – that’s $51 off the Ambient Delay and a whopping $75 off the Overdrive.

The Expression Overdrive pedal features controls for drive, tone and boost to adjust its transparent drive tones, with on-the-fly adjustment of the gain available via the treadle.

Using the expression pedal on the Ambient Delay, meanwhile, increases the level of its onboard delay and plate reverb, while there are also controls for feedback, time and reverb.

Both pedals are constructed from aircraft aluminum and utilize a Kevlar string coated with PVC, promising long operation life.

This price won’t hang around forever – to snap ’em up, head over to Sweetwater.

With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, we're hoping to see more great bargains like this. Bookmark our Prime Day guitar deals page for all the latest news and bargains.