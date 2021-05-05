Trending

Get Nembrini Audio's Klon Centaur emulation, the Clon Minotaur, totally free

The Italian software company is giving away its take on the legendary transparent overdrive completely free of charge

Nembrini Audio Clon Minotaur
(Image credit: Nembrini Audio)

Nembrini Audio's Clon Minotaur plugin – a digital recreation of the fabled Klon Centaur – is currently available for free.

Described as a 'transparent' overdrive, the Clon Minotaur  – like the Centaur it's modeled on – doesn't color the frequency content of the incoming signal as much as certain other overdrives do.

For example, Tube Screamer-style drives tend to add content to a guitar signal's midrange, whereas the Minotaur keeps the signal flatter across the entire frequency spectrum.

With a set of digitally modeled germanium diodes, the Minotaur's Gain knob – like the Centaur – doesn't simply adjust the amount of clipping – instead it alters the balance of the blend of clean and clipped signals.

Designed by Bill Finnegan in the early-'90s, the Klon Centaur quickly gained a legendary reputation for its transparent sound, however it was discontinued in 2009. It remains a highly sought-after pedal, often commanding prices upwards of $3,000. 

JHS Pedals owner Josh Scott recently announced he was selling the first-ever Klon Centaur for $500,000.

The Clon Minotaur is available now for free. To get yours, head over to Nembrini Audio and create an account.