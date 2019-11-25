Get total control with Electro-Harmonix's new Triple Foot Controller pedal

With recent offerings like the S8 pedalboard power supply and NYC Cans and Sports Buds headphones, the always-prolific Electro-Harmonix has certainly been switching things up lately. Now, the NYC-based company has unveiled another palette-expanding product, the Triple Foot Controller pedal.

The Triple Foot Controller is designed to give users remote control over functions in other pedals that are controlled by an external foot jack.

Depending on which pedal it’s plugged into, the Triple Foot Controller can control tasks such as setting tap tempo, toggling through programs, mode selection and more.

The Triple Foot Controller is designed to work seamlessly with both EHX's own products and pedals from other manufacturers.

With the Controller, EHX is - by its own admission - taking direct aim at competitors like the Digitech FS3X Foot Switch, Strymon Multi Switch and the TC Helicon Switch-3 Foot Pedal.

The Triple Foot Controller is shipping now for a mere $40.80. Head over to Electro-Harmonix for more info.