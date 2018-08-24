Ghost Unveil Carpenter Brut Remix of "Dance Macabre"

Ghost have shared a new remix of their disco-metal song, "Dance Macabre," by French synthwave artist Carpenter Brut.

"I've been a big fan of Ghost since their beginning," said Carpenter Brut in a statement, "and when I had the opportunity to open for the band in 2016, I was super excited. Last April, I received an email from Tobias [Forge, Ghost mastermind] asking if I would remix 'Dance Macabre,' and of course I accepted. I wanted to bring a funky and disco touch, not just confine myself to the pure synthwave style that would have been expected, but to make this remix a disco rock song and bring out the pop side of the band that is always underlying in their music."

Tobias Forge is a longtime Carpenter Brut fan, having invited them to fill the support spot on Ghost's Fall 2016 tour. Forge always felt that "Dance Macabre" was a song he wanted to do a remix of, and Carpenter Brut was his first choice.Ghost’s original version of “Dance Macabre” comes off their 2018 album, Prequelle.

Ghost will headline a sold-out concert on September 9 at London's Royal Albert Hall, certainly on every musician's bucket list. The band will then set off on its "A Pale Tour Named Death" Fall North American tour, which starts in Dallas on October 25. The North American trek includes two headline arena shows, at The Forum in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York City. The complete itinerary is as follows:

September

9 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

October

25 The Theatre at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, TX

26 Cox Business Center Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

29 Palace Theatre, Louisville, KY

30 Murat Theatre, Indianapolis, IN

31 Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

November

1 Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

2 Peoria Civic Center - Theatre, Peoria, IL

3 The Sylvee, Madison, WI

4 Stephens Auditorium, Ames, IA

6 Orpheum Theatre, Omaha, NE

8 Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque, NM

9 Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, TX

10 Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

12 Spreckels Theatre, San Diego, CA

13 Community Center Theatre, Sacramento, CA

15 City National Civic Center, San Jose, CA

16 The forum, Los Angeles, CA

17 The Joint @ the Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

19 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, Midland, TX

20 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

21 Orpheum Theatre, New Orleans, LA

23 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theatre, Orlando, FL

24 The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre, Miami Beach, FL

25 Ruth Eckert Hall, Clearwater, FL

27 North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

29 Saenger Theatre, Mobile, AL

30 Roxy Theatre, Atlanta, GA

December

1 Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

2 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

4 Dominion Energy Center, Richmond, VA

5 F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre, PA

7 Place Bell, Laval, QC Canada (Montreal)

8 Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto, ON

10 The Hippodrome, Baltimore, MD

11 Tower Theatre, Upper Darby, PA (Philly)

13 Palace Theater, Albany, NY

14 Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY