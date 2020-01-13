NAMM 2020: Gibson confirms Adam Jones Silverburst Les Paul signature model - but it won’t be at the show

NAMM 2020: Besides a Tony Iommi ‘Monkey’ replica, Trini Lopez Standard and 60th Anniversary 1960 Les Paul Standard, Gibson Custom Shop has finally confirmed the existence of the long-rumored Adam Jones Silverburst Les Paul - but revealed it won’t be at the show.

According to a press release, the Custom Shop is recreating the Tool guitarist’s original 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst electric guitar, but we’ll have to wait until later on in 2020 for more details on the project.

“I have a true love for that color and that guitar in general,” Jones told us earlier this year during our all-encompassing interview on the band’s new album Fear Inoculum.

“I believe that particular metallic paint does something to the tone or the resonance or the polarity somehow.”

We’ll bring you more info on the forthcoming model as soon as we have it.