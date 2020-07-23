Gibson announces AC/DC Back in Black 40th anniversary livestream with Slash, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God and more

AC/DC’s landmark Back in Black album turns 40 on July 25, and in honor of the occasion, Gibson has announced an online event, Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration.

The livestream will be hosted by Jared James Nichols and features a massive lineup including Slash, Sebastian Bach, Dave Amato, Orianthi and members of Alice in Chains, Cage the Elephant, Anthrax, Trivium and Lamb of God.

Other artists on the schedule include members of Refused, Airbourne and GWAR, as well as Cherie Currie, Emily Wolfe, Brian Posehn and Sergio Vallin of Mana.

The event, which takes place July 24 at 5:00 PM ET, will feature AC/DC testimonials, appearances, tutorials and performances, and is free to view across the Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch channels of Consequence of Sound.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Additionally, Gibson will be giving away a very Angus Young-like rig, headlined by a Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG “Red Devil” guitar, as well as two Gibson SG Standards in Ebony.

Other gear in the giveaway includes a SoloDallas Schaffer Tower EX signed by inventor Ken Schaffer, a Marshall JTM45 amp with a SoloDallas Black Mod converting it to a JTM50 (similar to the one Young used on Back in Black) and a Marshall cabinet loaded with vintage speakers. The total value for the rig is estimated at $15,000.

Five runners-up will each receive a Schaffer Replica Storm pedal and a vinyl copy of Back in Black.

Entries for the AC/DC giveaway are limited to residents of the U.S. and Canada. You can enter by heading over to gleam.io.

In the meantime, bone up on your Back In Black knowledge with Guitar World’s inside story on the making of the biggest-selling rock album of all time.

Oh, and looking to nail Angus Young's tone? Our guide to his guitar gear will help you find everything you need to nail the AC/DC star's high-voltage tones.