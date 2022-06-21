Gibson pays tribute to a thrash metal classic with the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP “Rust in Peace” signature model

Gibson has partnered with Dave Mustaine for the Flying V EXP Rust in Peace signature model, built to commemorate Megadeth's seminal 1990 album Rust in Peace. The guitar is the second Flying V EXP to arrive in the company's Mustaine line.

Arriving in an Alien Tech Green finish, the guitar sports a mahogany V-style body, 25.5" scale mahogany neck, a compound-radius, 24-fret ebony fingerboard with two-tone green/pearloid Rust in Peace diamond inlays, and an Explorer-style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners.

Electronics include a pair of Mustaine's signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor high-output passive humbuckers, controlled by two volume knobs and a master tone pot with wiring customized to the Megadeth leader's personal specifications.

Other features include a Graph Tech nut, Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece, Mustaine's signature on the truss rod cover and black chrome hardware. A hardshell case is included with every purchase, with a Dave Mustaine signature Richter strap inside.

Watch Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead put the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP “Rust in Peace” through its paces below.

The guitar world first caught wind of the monumental news that Dave Mustaine was leaving Dean to join Gibson back in 2021. Upon the announcement, Gibson teased three new Mustaine signature guitars – including the now-released Flying V EXP “Rust in Peace” – and an acoustic guitar, the Songwriter, which landed last month.

“One of the first albums I ever bought was Kiss's Alive!” Mustaine said at the time of the move. “On the back of that LP was the Gibson logo, followed by ‘Kiss uses Gibson guitars because they want the best. Period.’

“Years later, I’m still that same fan, but now I’ve been playing, touring, writing and performing around the world myself, and I can say that I could not agree more with that statement.

"As I was looking for a change in my guitars, I met with Cesar [Gueikian, Gibson's brand president] and got his perspective on the vision and direction Gibson is taking. I saw passion, respect for the instruments, a focus on quality and a company that is led by guitar players. I feel I am finally at home with Gibson and I am proud of what we’re building together.”

Of course, Gibson represents the pricier end of the guitar spectrum, so six-string slinging Megadeth fans looking for a more affordable metal guitar will be pleased to know Epiphone and Kramer Dave Mustaine signature models are also on their way.

"I can’t wait for the world to get their hands on the new Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer Dave Mustaine Collection guitars,” Mustaine said last year.

The limited edition Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP “Rust in Peace” is available now, priced $2,999 / £2,599. See Gibson (opens in new tab) for more details.