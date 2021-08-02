Gibson adds new Ebony acoustics to its Exclusives Collection

Gibson has added three limited-edition acoustic guitars to its Exclusives Collection: a Hummingbird, SJ-200 and J-45 all in an ebony finish.
The three acoustic instruments follow recent ebony editions of the SG Standard ’61, '70s Flying V and Les Paul Standard '60s, among others. The range is only available through Gibson.com.
Hummingbird Standard - Ebony
$3,849
Gibson’s classic dreadnought has a mahogany body and a Sitka spruce top, with a gloss nitrocellulose finish. There’s an LR Baggs VTC pickup, TUSQ nut and Grover Rotomatic tuners with Kidney Buttons.
J-45 Standard - Ebony
$2,749
Gibson’s top-selling acoustic model, now in ebony. Features mahogany back and sides, with a Sitka spruce top and Indian rosewood fingerboard.
As with the Hummingbird, it also uses an LR Baggs VTC pickup, TUSQ nut and Grover Rotomatic tuners with Kidney Buttons.
SJ-200 Standard - Ebony
$4,649
The SJ-200 is built from Flame Maple, with a two-piece maple neck and Indian rosewood fingerboard. There’s a TUSQ nut, saddle and bridge and LR Baggs Anthem under-saddle pickup.
Head to Gibson.com for more information.