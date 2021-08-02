Trending

Gibson adds new Ebony acoustics to its Exclusives Collection

By

Limited-edition Hummingbird, J-45 and SJ-200 now available

(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has added three limited-edition acoustic guitars to its Exclusives Collection: a Hummingbird, SJ-200 and J-45 all in an ebony finish.

The three acoustic instruments follow recent ebony editions of the SG Standard ’61, '70s Flying V and Les Paul Standard '60s, among others. The range is only available through Gibson.com.

Hummingbird Standard - Ebony

(Image credit: Gibson)

$3,849

Gibson’s classic dreadnought has a mahogany body and a Sitka spruce top, with a gloss nitrocellulose finish. There’s an LR Baggs VTC pickup, TUSQ nut and Grover Rotomatic tuners with Kidney Buttons.

J-45 Standard - Ebony

(Image credit: Gibson)

$2,749

Gibson’s top-selling acoustic model, now in ebony. Features mahogany back and sides, with a Sitka spruce top and Indian rosewood fingerboard.

As with the Hummingbird, it also uses an LR Baggs VTC pickup, TUSQ nut and Grover Rotomatic tuners with Kidney Buttons.

SJ-200 Standard - Ebony

(Image credit: Gibson)

$4,649

The SJ-200 is built from Flame Maple, with a two-piece maple neck and Indian rosewood fingerboard. There’s a TUSQ nut, saddle and bridge and LR Baggs Anthem under-saddle pickup.

Head to Gibson.com for more information.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.