Gibson adds new Ebony acoustics to its Exclusives Collection

Gibson has added three limited-edition acoustic guitars to its Exclusives Collection: a Hummingbird, SJ-200 and J-45 all in an ebony finish.

The three acoustic instruments follow recent ebony editions of the SG Standard ’61, '70s Flying V and Les Paul Standard '60s, among others. The range is only available through Gibson.com.

Hummingbird Standard - Ebony

(Image credit: Gibson)

$3,849

Gibson’s classic dreadnought has a mahogany body and a Sitka spruce top, with a gloss nitrocellulose finish. There’s an LR Baggs VTC pickup, TUSQ nut and Grover Rotomatic tuners with Kidney Buttons.

J-45 Standard - Ebony

(Image credit: Gibson)

$2,749

Gibson’s top-selling acoustic model, now in ebony. Features mahogany back and sides, with a Sitka spruce top and Indian rosewood fingerboard.

As with the Hummingbird, it also uses an LR Baggs VTC pickup, TUSQ nut and Grover Rotomatic tuners with Kidney Buttons.

SJ-200 Standard - Ebony

(Image credit: Gibson)

$4,649

The SJ-200 is built from Flame Maple, with a two-piece maple neck and Indian rosewood fingerboard. There’s a TUSQ nut, saddle and bridge and LR Baggs Anthem under-saddle pickup.

Head to Gibson.com for more information.