“These guitars influenced generations of musicians and world-renowned artists”: Gibson has revived the Everly Brothers’ J-180 – an iconic acoustic used to inspire The Beach Boys, Beatles and beyond

Gibson has paid homage to influential rock ‘n’ roll trailblazers The Everly Brothers by reintroducing the duo’s J-180 acoustic guitar to its core Custom Shop Artist lineup.

Don and Phil Everly were as influential to the design of Gibson acoustics as they were to future generations of musicians, and worked with the firm to produce the 'Everly Brothers Flattop' signature guitar in the early ‘60s.

That brought the duo’s key aesthetic signatures to guitar production, offering a double pickguard and star-shaped inlays. After it was discontinued around 1972, the guitar was then reissued as the J-180.

Now, more than six decades after its inception (and two decades on since its early-’00s reissue) the guitar used by the Everly Brothers has returned.

First teased in an exclusive preview earlier this year, the J-180 retains the vibrant mother-of-pearl Graduated Star inlays of the original, and keeps the quirk of a maple body. This is paired with a Sitka spruce top that accommodates that Double J-180 Moustache ‘60s-style Tortoise pickguard.

Elsewhere, there’s an Indian rosewood fretboard, which in turn sits atop a SlimTaper neck. There’s also a Star inlay in the headstock, an ‘Everly’ truss rod and a Belly Up rosewood bridge.

This is a guitar made in 2024, so, naturally, modern touches are included: Tusq bridge pins, Grover Rotomatic tuners and LR Baggs VTC electronics all make the cut.

Some consider the J-180 to be the most beautiful Gibson acoustic ever produced, and if jumbo guitars are your thing, you’re probably going to agree: it’s classy as hell, with just the right amount of, erm, star power thanks to those inlays.

In the arms of the Everly Brothers, the J-180 was one of Gibson's most influential acoustics. With their two matching models, Don and Phil made music that would go on to inspire The Smiths, The Beatles, The Beach Boys and beyond.

Throughout the '60s and '70s, vintage J-180s were also favored by Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, and more. Today, the J-180 is the guitar of choice for Taylor Swift.

No wonder Gibson has earmarked it as a pretty big release: “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Phil and Don Everly were among the most popular artists in the world during the early rock era of the 1950s and early 1960s.

“In the hands of The Everly Brothers, these guitars influenced generations of musicians and world-renowned artists.”

“They made the guitar that they thought was the coolest thing in the world,” added Phil Everly’s son, Jason, to Gibson Gazette. “They were like, ‘Black guitars are cool!’ They wanted to put the stars on them, the whole enchilada.

“It was also a big part of the Everly Brothers’ identity; two acoustic guitars with these double pickguards.”

It's a Custom Shop signature guitar, so it's priced accordingly: $4,999, to be precise.

Visit Gibson for more info.