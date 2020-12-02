Gibson expands the Slash Collection with the “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop

Gibson made history back in January by announcing the Slash Collection, celebrating three decades of partnership with the Guns N' Roses guitarist and marking its very-first evergreen artist collection.

The guitar giant has now announced the first addition to the collection since its launch – the Gibson Slash “Victoria” Goldtop.

It boasts a similar set of specs to that of the collection's four previous Les Paul Standards, including a solid mahogany body with an AAA maple top, C-shaped neck profile with a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard and a pair of Custom BurstBucker Alnico II pickups controlled via two sets of volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson ) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson )

The guitar's design features color-coordinated hardware appointments and, as with the other LPs in the collection, Slash’s “Skully” signature drawing on the back of the headstock and signature on the truss rod cover.

Other features include hand-wired electronics with Orange Drop capacitors, an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, Vintage Keystone tuners and acrylic trapezoid fingerboard inlays. A hardshell case comes included with a blank truss rod cover, should players wish to do away with the signed cover.

The Slash "Victoria" Les Paul Standard Goldtop is available now for $2,999. For more information, head over to Gibson.