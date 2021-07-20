Trending

Feel the thunder with Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird bass

The stylish new four-string boasts a rosewood fretboard and two Thunderbird pickups – each with its own volume control

Gibson's 2021 Non-Reverse Thunderbird bass
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has added to its line of bass guitars with the new Non-Reverse Thunderbird.

This sweet-lookin' four-string features a Non-Reverse mahogany body and mahogany neck with a rosewood fretboard and 20 medium jumbo frets.

Sounds on the bass come in the form of a pair of Thunderbird pickups, controlled by a master tone knob and individual volume knobs for each pickup – for individual adjustments or for blending with one another.

Other features on the Non-Reverse Thunderbird include a Graph Tech nut, 3-point adjustable bridge and Hipshot Ultralite tuning machines. The three-ply white pickguard with the unmistakable Thunderbird graphic, meanwhile, makes for a nice visual touch.

Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird Bass in Inverness Green

Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird in Inverness Green (Image credit: Gibson)
Gibson's Non-Reverse Thunderbird Bass in Faded Pelham Blue

Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird in Faded Pelham Blue (Image credit: Gibson)
Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird in Sparkling Burgundy

Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird in Sparkling Burgundy (Image credit: Gibson)

The Gibson Non-Reverse Thunderbird bass is available now – in Inverness Green, Faded Pelham Blue and Sparkling Burgundy finishes, with a hardshell case included – for $1,799.

For more info, stop by Gibson.

Both Gibson and its umbrella brands have been bringing the heat in recent days, with Epiphone releasing its highly-anticipated Slash Collection, Kramer dazzling with its Custom Graphics Collection and Gibson itself teasing two stunning new Gibson Custom Shop models – the '58 Korina Explorer and '58 Korina Flying V.

Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird in Sparkling Burgundy

Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird in Sparkling Burgundy (Image credit: Gibson)
Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird Bass in Faded Pelham Blue

Gibson's new Non-Reverse Thunderbird in Faded Pelham Blue (Image credit: Gibson)
