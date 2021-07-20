Epiphone launches affordable, impressively spec'd Slash Collection

Hot on the heels of last year's Gibson Slash Collection, Epiphone has announced its own line of collaborative guitars with the Guns N' Roses guitarist.

Comprising a Les Paul Standard – available in four colorways: Appetite Burst, November Burst, Anaconda Burst and Vermillion Burst – a “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop and a J-45 available in either Vermillion Burst or November Burst, the Epiphone Slash Collection offers similar models to its Gibson counterpart at a more accessible price point.

In terms of specs, the Les Paul Standard features a mahogany body with an AAA flame maple veneer, Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece, Graph Tech nut, C-shaped neck profile, color-coordinated hardware and appointments and Epiphone Strap Locks.

Electronics include a pair of Epiphone Custom ProBucker pickups, Orange Drop capacitors and CTS potentiometers.

The “Victoria” Les Paul Standard offers almost the same set of specs as the Les Paul Standard, but swaps out the AAA flame maple veneer for a maple cap.

The Slash Collection J-45 boasts a solid mahogany back and sides, solid Sitka spruce top with a '50s-style pickguard, Grover Rotomatic tuners, Graph Tech TUSQ nut and saddle, C-shaped neck profile and modern 16" fretboard radius. It's also fitted with an LR Baggs VTC preamp and under-saddle pickup.

“Our new Epiphone Slash Collection brings our collaboration with Slash to the next level, expanding the offering of the iconic Slash models to Epiphone with an accessible price point,” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President of Gibson Brands.

“Slash was intimately involved in every aspect of the development of his new Epiphone Collection, and we are all excited to see his fans around the world rock out with them!”

Adds Slash, “I'm really proud to present this great line up of excellent quality signature Epiphone guitars. They sound and look fantastic. It's all I could ask for.”

Each model will cost $899. For more information on the Slash Collection, head to Epiphone.