Gibson, Peter Frampton launch the “Phenix” Les Paul Custom VOS guitar

First announced – with few supporting details – back in January, Gibson has launched its new Peter Frampton signature “Phenix” Les Paul Custom VOS electric guitar.

The new Phenix is a dead ringer (minus the dings and wear) for Frampton's legendary Phenix Les Paul Custom – which is pictured on the cover of his star-making, bazillion-selling 1976 album, Frampton Comes Alive!, and was thought to be lost forever in a 1980 cargo plane crash, only to be miraculously recovered in 2011.

Like the original, the new Custom Shop Phenix features a mahogany body and neck, and an ebony fingerboard with custom pearl inlays.

The guitar boasts a trio of open coil Gibson Custom humbuckers, with custom wiring, a 3-way toggle switch and volume and tone knobs for the neck and bridge pickups, and another pair of knobs specifically wired to the middle pickup, for greater tonal versatility.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

The guitar's other appointments include gold hardware, Grover tuners, Schaller Strap Locks and Frampton's signature on the headstock.

“My brand-new Gibson Les Paul Custom VOS has arrived, and boy is it good,” Frampton said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the look and sound.

"Gibson has gone that extra mile in every area to make this feel and sound the closest to my original, storied Phenix Les Paul Custom guitar. The neck and weight of this mahogany guitar will amaze you at how great it feels and how light it is (and it’s even a hair lighter than the Phenix). This is the real deal.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

The Gibson Peter Frampton signature “Phenix” Les Paul Custom VOS is available now for the top-of-the-line price of $6,999.

For more info, stop by Gibson.