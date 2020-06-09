Gibson partners with MyMusicRx to offer virtual guitar lessons and raise funds for sick children

Gibson has teamed up with Children’s Cancer Association flagship program MyMusicRx to support children and teens battling cancer and other serious illnesses.

The new program kicked off June 8 with the first in what will be a series of videos from Marcus King, who performed his song Where I’m Headed on acoustic guitar and answered questions.

Gibson and CCA will release multiple performances from King on MyMusicRx’s and Gibson’s channels between through June 26.

Additionally, 18 artists from the Gibson Generation Group, the company’s two-year global mentorship program for talented young guitar players, will share lessons on the MyMusicRx website, with all performances and clips available for free viewing by the public.

“We established the G3 Gibson Generation Group less than a year ago to provide support and inspiration to the next generation of musicians,” said Gibson President and CEO James “JC” Curleigh.

“Now the G3 musicians and Marcus King are providing creative support and vital inspiration to kids in need through our partnership with MyMusicRX. It’s simply awesome to see the next generation taking care of each other during these challenging times.”

Finally, the partnership includes a guitar giveaway that will serve as a virtual fundraiser for MyMusicRx.

Participants can donate for the chance to win one of six Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars.

Each winner will receive interactive guitar lessons through a year-long subscription to the Amped Guitar audio augmented reality learning APP and a “swag bag” of Gibson merchandise, with proceeds supporting MyMusicRx’s efforts to engage hospitalized kids and teens bedside and online with a “Self-Prescribed Music Experience” – tailored, one-on-one music experiences designed to relieve their stress, anxiety and the perception of pain.

You can donate to win the MyMusicRx Gibson Guitar Giveaway at joyrx.org.