Glenn Tipton joins Judas Priest for a trio of tracks at Barcelona Rock Fest

Glenn Tipton reunited with his Judas Priest bandmates on stage during the group's set at the Barcelona Rock Fest to perform a trio of tracks last weekend (July 2).

Having previously made a couple of encore appearances during Priest’s shows in California and Nevada earlier this year, Tipton took to the stage once again alongside Rob Halford, Richie Faulkner, Ian Hill and Andy Sneap to help them play Metal Gods, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight.

Fan-filmed footage from the night captured the encore performances, with Tipton taking up position armed with his Hamer electric guitar to prop up Faulkner and Sneap’s chugging chordal interplay on Metal Gods, before delivering a throaty guitar solo.

Tipton saw similar action on Breaking The Law, in which he resides in the rhythm division, and Living After Midnight, for which he offered up some more tasty lead playing.

Though Tipton officially stepped back from full-time touring duties back in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he has appeared a number of times onstage with his Judas Priest bandmates and remains an integral part of the lineup.

The guitarist recently revealed that there was a new Priest album on the way that would be a little more experimental. “The riffs are very strong and I think it will be a great album,” he told Guitar World. “If you went back and listened to the last two albums, you can feel the creativity there, and there’s a lot more to come.”

I don’t try to set the mark too high now because, obviously, my condition means I can’t play guitar like I used to. But I can still build songs and I can still get a mean riff out

Tipton will play on the record but acknowledges he will have to make some allowances for his condition. He assured us, though, that his songwriting and ear for a riff remain undiminished.

“I went into it with the understanding that I had to adapt,” said Tipton. “I have to realize my limitations. Basically, you just have to deal with what life throws at you and make the best of it. I don’t try to set the mark too high now because, obviously, my condition means I can’t play guitar like I used to.

“But I can still build songs and I can still get a mean riff out. So we’ll see how it goes when we get back in there and continue writing. I’m very much looking forward to that.”

Judas Priest are currently in the midst of their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour, which was postponed last year after Richie Faulkner suffered an onstage aortic aneurysm during the band’s set at the 2021 Louder Than Life festival.

Prior to the tour’s continuation, the band announced that Andy Sneap – the Firepower producer who had been brought onboard to fill Tipton’s touring space – had been relieved of his duties as they intended to operate as a four-piece.

Following fan backlash, however, Judas Priest reneged on their decision and reinstated Sneap to their live lineup.

In other Priest news, the legendary metal outfit were bestowed the Musical Excellence Award for this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, which will take place in November this year.

For a list of upcoming tour dates, head over to Judas Priest.