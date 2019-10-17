Go from sparkly cleans to raw bluesy grit with Electro-Harmonix's new 5MM Guitar Power Amplifier

On the heels of new products like the Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi reissue, NYC Cans and Sport Buds and the S8 Multi-Output power supply, Electro-Harmonix has now unveiled the 5MM Guitar Power Amplifier.

The pocket-sized power amp pedal produces 2.5 watts and can be connected directly to an 8ohm–16ohm speaker cabinet.

Controls on the 5MM are streamlined – just a volume knob and a bright/norm switch that adds top boost or presence when engaged – but the sounds on tap are varied.

“You can use the 5MM alone to go from a sparkly clean tone to raw bluesy grit or plug a dirt/overdrive pedal or preamp into it,” said EHX founder Mike Matthews. “Then turn it up for some gnarly grind, or really crank it and get bathed in distortion.”

The 5MM comes with its own power supply and is available for $63.80.

