Godin launches the Session HT solidbody electric guitar

Following announcements earlier this year of fresh acoustic guitar designs like the Multiac Steel and the Fairmount, Godin has now unveiled a new solid body electric model, the Session HT.

The new guitar boasts a silver leaf maple body, maple neck and Indian Laurel fretboard, and is available in three attractive finishes – Matte Black, Trans Cream and Bourbon Burst.

Pickups are a Godin GS-1 single coil in the neck and middle positions and a Godin Custom humbucker at the bridge.

Image 1 of 6 Session HT Matte Black (Image credit: courtesy of Godin) Image 2 of 6 Session HT Matte Black back (Image credit: courtesy of Godin) Image 3 of 6 Session HT Trans Cream (Image credit: courtesy of Godin) Image 4 of 6 Session HT Trans Cream back (Image credit: courtesy of Godin) Image 5 of 6 Session HT Bourbon Burst (Image credit: courtesy of Godin) Image 6 of 6 Session HT Bourbon Burst back (Image credit: courtesy of Godin)

Other features include single volume and tone controls and a five-way switch, a Graphtech nut and a hardtail bridge.

The Session HT is available now. For more information, head over to Godin Guitars.