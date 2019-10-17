Godin launches the Session HT solidbody electric guitar

Following announcements earlier this year of fresh acoustic guitar designs like the Multiac Steel and the Fairmount, Godin has now unveiled a new solid body electric model, the Session HT.
The new guitar boasts a silver leaf maple body, maple neck and Indian Laurel fretboard, and is available in three attractive finishes – Matte Black, Trans Cream and Bourbon Burst.
Pickups are a Godin GS-1 single coil in the neck and middle positions and a Godin Custom humbucker at the bridge.
Other features include single volume and tone controls and a five-way switch, a Graphtech nut and a hardtail bridge.
The Session HT is available now. For more information, head over to Godin Guitars.